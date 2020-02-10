Trip of a lifetime at a suitable time to a magical place on a comfortable ship.
Unfortunately the ship had been damaged and required repairs in dry dock. We were not informed that there were MAJOR changes until a few days before departure. Some passengers found out about changes on arrival for departure.
Communication throughout the whole process was almost non existent and totally in ...
We planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica on Ponant, impressed with reviews, the small size of the ship and everything French about it. We had no idea that the trip would be memorable in more ways than one. We had an amazing 15 days at sea, with highlights including stops along the Peninsula and South Georgia Island with surprise stops at the international research station (because a ...
Since we did an Arctic cruise in 2017 wanted to also do Antarctica. We were lucky enough to be offered a deal of 2 for 1 so grabbed it and consider ourselves very lucky.,
It was actually a sailing with embarkation on 16 Feb from Ushuaia which was an APT charter. This sailing does not appear on the Cruise Critic list! Unlike some of the other reviews we found the staff to be very friendly, the ...
The expedition was a long held dream. We were so pleased to be on a comfortable new and very environmentally friendly ship. The shell doors meant very speedy zodiac loading.
The expedition leader and team epitomised the spirit of exploration by ensuring we landed safely at amazing scenic and remote places. We enjoyed wonderful land encounters with penguins and seals. A highlight was going ...
We left from Ushuaia and traveled to Antarctica on the Hondius in February of 2020. We had 2 days at sea, followed by 4 days of exploring the Antarctica, and finished with 2 more days at sea. The guides were excellent and very professional and friendly. They were always pointing out wildlife and interesting information about the area we were in.
The boat had just the right ratio of staff ...
G Expedition belongs to "G Adventures" which is a small group tour company with tours all over the world. Therefore if you are a single traveller you could choose to share a room instead of paying a single supplement.
The crew is amazing and guest satisfaction is bigger than holding to a certain itinerary.
I travelled with the tour called "Spirit of Shackelton" from Ushuaia to Falkland ...
The whole experience from beginning to end was superb. We had been with Hurtigruten up the coast of Norway and so enjoyed it we wanted to do a longer cruise.
Antarctica was our choice.
We booked a suite and this did not disappoint. The advantages of the suite were many - breakfast in the a la carte restaurant, an invitation to eat in the a la carte restaurant in the evening, free mini bar ...
Antarctica/South Georgia was number one on my travel wish list (having recently checked off #'s 2 and 3... gorilla trekking and Papua New Guinea). I had been looking for more than a decade for an Antarctica cruise and found a great deal for this cruise a couple of months before departure. It was truly the trip of a lifetime (which is saying a great deal considering I've visited over 100 countries, ...
I have used Hurtigruten once before about 10 years ago (classic passage North) and enjoyed it. I chose this trip on the Fram based on that experience, reputation and price - but primarily the itinerary, which gave more time on South Georgia. Getting to Ushuaia and back was a bit of a faff, using their chartered LATAM aircraft, but it is hard to see a viable alternative. Once on the ship, I ...
Cruise to very remote areas in a very comfortable way. Everything well arranged and problemfree. Dedicated expedition team, not only competent, but also pushing strongly to give its guest the best experience. Trip of a lifetime.
Quite large cabin with double bed and WC/shower. Clean and maintained twice a day. Internet Connection available at extra charge. Worked OK even in very remote areas. ...