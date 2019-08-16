Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000 passengers. Needless to say we were so well taken care of with no lines anywhere. All crew and passengers seemed extra friendly. I would guess that about 10% of passengers and 100% ...
I have to say that this was probably not the best Cruise Experience.. The specialty dining was not any better than going to the regular dining. I find it to be a waste of money. I did three specialty dining on this trip and did not find them to be any better than going to the dining room. Also, the main dining room the service is poor. The guys are overworked and overwhelmed.
Did have one ...
Having done a number of Transatlantic cruises we opted for a Transpacific cruise to Tokyo, and the eight days at sea did not deter us. We flew from Toronto to Vancouver at 7:00am, arrived at 9:20am, took the Canada Line train from the airport to the port, and were ready to board the ship for the Concierge lunch in the dining room. While our cabin #8177 was not quite ready, the “touch” Seapass was ...
I'm looking to be as honest and balanced as I can in this review so that it helps prospective cruisers who are considering Celebrity.
I'll do this in 3 parts... Summary… the Good… the Bad.
Summary
My view is that Celebrity is living off its reputation (& messaging) of ‘premium’. My experience is that they are looking for ever 'sneaky' ways to drive up revenue (as any good business ...
About me: 7 prior cruises. Full-time wheelchair user. Somewhat active, wheeling several miles on a typical day. Middle-aged.
I found the Millennium surprisingly UNaccommodating to passengers who, like me, need a wheelchair to get around:
1) My wheelchair-accessible cabin had a ramp to get out to the balcony. Great. But NO ramp on the balcony side, just a 3.5" drop, making it unusable. I had ...
The Good: Great staff, everyone from the room attendant up to the waiters, Concierge, Captains Club representative and Hotel Director couldn't have been nicer. The Ship is in good shape. The Cruise Director Steve is everywhere and enthusiastic. The Captain is everywhere (who's steering the ship??) but is very pleasant and does his best to communicate with the passengers even though his heavily ...
We enjoyed seeing the changes in the ship and for the most part they look good. The ship looks brighter and cleaner. What we missed was the library, the first place I went to get a book to read and no library. There are a few books I finally found by the Rendevous, but very few and the topics of the books were not chosen to excited cruises. I imagine more for decoration, but I borrowed one anyway ...
We sailed on the millennium 4 years ago from Vancouver to Seward on an 8 day cruise and returned back by air.
We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed the Solstice ships and therefore remained with them instead and have enjoyed MANY wonderful cruises to many fabulous destinations. Since they refurbished the Millennium this spring we ...
My husband and I previously cruised to Bermuda and Alaska, and had such a horrible experience the second time (on Norwegian) that we didn't do it again for 15 years. I'm glad we have it another shot, because the Celebrity Millennium was wonderful, especially post-revolution.
We stayed in the Sky Suite and the service was impeccable. Ramir, our butler, Elvie, our stateroom attendant, and ...
I sailed with celebrity earlier and remembered a cruise ( in Caribbean) as innovative and top notch especially very good service and food.
This time I was in some ways disappointed.
However the balcony cabin(6035) was fine and with good service.
The cafe Bacio was nice and with good service and nice food/cakes.
The intertainment in the theatre was so so.
The service in MDR and in ...