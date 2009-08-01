  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Vancouver Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1605 reviews
12 Awards
Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
View of the cabin balcony 9654
Dinner Menu
Upper deck quiet area; book a meeting here
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
68 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
RCL Alaska cruise
"Felt very safe on this cruise. Ship 45% full, many precautions taken, although I suspect the few children were the only ones on the cruise unvaccinated. Crew seemed ecstatic to be sailing again. As always, RCL..."Read More
mimilasardine avatar

mimilasardine

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 68 Vancouver Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews

RCL Alaska cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mimilasardine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Felt very safe on this cruise. Ship 45% full, many precautions taken, although I suspect the few children were the only ones on the cruise unvaccinated. Crew seemed ecstatic to be sailing again. As always, RCL does everything they can to meet your needs and make your vacation a success. Negatives were all the shows were at 9:30pm! Movies were sparse, or shown outside in the 50 degree ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Ultimate Alaska Cruise...Ultimate Experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Priusprof
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We waited many years before booking an Alaska cruise. After all, the whole idea is to enjoy the water, the tropical climate, and the exotic islands. Well...been there and done that enough times that it was time for a new adventure. We were thrilled with the change in climate after 5 months of the Florida summer and we did not miss the pool during the day. The cruise started in Vancouver and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

What a Fantastic Cruise....on a Fantastic Ship!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
apollobeach
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We traveled on The Serenade on the repo cruise to Alaska and the West Coast, departing Vancouver on September 19, 2009. Arrival into Vancouver was uneventful, until Immigration. There were over one thousand passengers in the arrival terminal, and -four- immigration agents. It took over 2-1/2 hours to get through immigration, then another half-hour to finally find our bags that were in several ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Spectacular Splendour of the Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
centexcruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Seattle - In a word; GORGEOUS. We stayed at a Bed & Breakfast called the Shafer Bailie Mansion on Capitol Hill and it was lovely. One block away from Volunteer Park, walking distance to quaint shops and several restaurants. We ate at the Coastal Kitchen which was fabulous. We discovered on the trip from the airport to our B&B that Seattle is not the best of cities to drive in and is far ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Pawning my Diamond

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
grooveo
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife, my parents and I took a much needed holiday to Alaska, spending a couple of nights pre-cruise at the Delta Suites Vancouver. The hotel was nice and my first experience with Priceline. I'll do that again. On Saturday we made our way to the pier, and had a decent embarkation. Once on board, we found the Windjammer and had a little lunch. It was better than most we've had on Royal, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

First Time Cruise to Alaska

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Goyaks
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Serenade of the Seas is a great ship for going to Alaska. There are windows everywhere to take in the magnificent view. It was a fairly easy process getting on the ship. Once onboard we noticed how clean the ship was. The service there was extraordinary. Our cabin was just the right size with a balcony. We had a cabin by the elevators which was great for easy access to all parts of the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Golden Corral Of The Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
landlocked69
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Let me just say that we loved everything about this cruise except for the cuisine. My wife and I are in our thirty's, from the south and were traveling as part of a manufacturers incentive program with aprox. 80 people from all around the U.S.A. most of which we have never meet. Our travel day started at 2:30am EST Saturday the 8th of August leaving our home for the two hour drive to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Alaska 2009 - Ready to go back already!!!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
walttx
First Time Cruiser

Serenade of the Seas - Aug. 29 thru Sept. 5th - Vancouver Started the trip from Houston to Seattle via SW airlines on a Thursday, giving us a few days in Seattle for sightseeing (no good air prices to Vancouver from Houston so we flew to Seattle ). Always love SW, no charge for bags and employee's are always friendly. A flight attendant that lives in Seattle gave us a list of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Harmonious Sailing on the Serenade

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
foxtraveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Serenade's Alaskan cruise was spectacular. This was the first cruise my husband and I have taken without kids (both are grown now). We were originally planning a northbound cruise, but opted instead for the round trip out of Vancouver, BC. This turned out to be a great choice, as it gave us plenty of opportunities to see the beautiful landscapes of Alaskan shorelines. Embarkation was a breeze. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Awesome Alaska - Serenade of the Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Colleen L
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I were extremely excited to take our first ever cruise. I had heard many good comments from friends etc about RCL, and comments here on CC were also pretty favorable. We arrived in Vancouver the evening of July 31 and stayed the night at a downtown hotel. Took a cab the next morning to the Ballentyne Pier and we were there shortly after 12 noon. The lineups to go through ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2009

Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Dubai
