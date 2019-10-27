  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Venice to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 2,471 Venice to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Disappointed!

Review for MSC Orchestra to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
PartTime
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Bad experience overall and that is too bad for them, we are displeased of the msc, never again! Its like they don't care or have a verry bad management. The AC in the room can't be put to off, we were constantly in the freezer and waking with pain in the neck or in the middle of the night not able to breath thr the nose. The food is mediocre and just a few sortiments. The stuff not so wellcoming ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Better planning, bettter details and this would be our best yet.

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
mervous
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was due to sail from Venice and we were advised that due to the weather, it was now leaving from Trieste but we needed to check in at Venice at usual from 11am. Of course, the weather is not their fault. We arrived early at 10:30 and proceeded to check in, it was fairly fast, we had done it online and the staff were fast to label our cases and clear us to the departure lounge, at ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

WORST CRUISE EVER ! RUINED ANNIVERSARY TRIP!

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Katcas75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

SO DISAPPOINTED !! My husband and I were on our 20th Aniversary, we normally travel the first week of December. We arrived at Venece to embark and the first surprize we recieved was an unexpected 2 hour bus drive from Venece to Triste, no advance warning not even a bottle of water were we offered, much les an apology. We had booked the Aurea package directly over the phone, this being the most ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Bad cruise

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
bmdm715
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great food and entertainment

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Melcoz
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We boarded the Magnifica the day that Venice flooded - the water was already calf-deep in the morning, very sad. The boarding process was very smooth, and so was our departure. Our interior cabin was always clean and well tended; make sure you bring tissues (kleenex) as they aren't provided. The TV only showed news, news, and the view from the bow of the ship. You want movies? You have to ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Six months is a lifetime

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dagenhamboy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Sinfonia for our November cruise as we'd had a brilliant experience on the same ship in May. Unfortunately, six months is a lifetime for this ship. Departing from Venice, the embarkation was chaotic, unlike the earlier easy and almost seamless experience in Genoa. Not enough staff and a shoving of Italians all trying to push past made the experience one to forget. The lifeboat ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

First Time on MSC

Review for MSC Lirica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
snowcat
10+ Cruises

I tend to write long reviews, so here it goes! My husband and I cruised on MSC on a 12 day itinerary RT Venice and the Mediterranean. We are seasoned cruisers, having cruised on Holland America, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Princess, but we had not cruised with MSC before. We chose this particular cruise because of the itinerary which included an overnight in Haifa, Israel and ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Overall a great cruise! Venice to Rome

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
DENIE
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We (wife and I, and another couple – call us “late 50’s”) chose this cruise as we wanted to experience a European cruise after doing several Caribbean cruises. This was our 3rd cruise on Celebrity. The Venice-Rome, and Dalmatian Coast was highly appealing to us as we have read so much about these areas. Port stops were Rijeka, Split, and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Kotor, Montenegro; Valleta, Malta; ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Bed bugs in 3 different cabins

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
maghuertas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to cruise to the Greek islands and chose MSC Magnifica. After the first night my daughter woke up with several bug bites. We moved to a second cabin were she managed to trap a bed bug and take it to customer service. Someone came to inspect the cabin and it must have been heavily infested as we were forced to move immediately although it was past midnight. The third cabin was below the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Train wreck

Review for Norwegian Star to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
euro traveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We noticed a difference in Service just since our last Norwegian Baltic Cruise in 2017. At first, it was subtle differences like short staff in the dining rooms, failure of wait staff to enter orders to the kitchen and also no towel art. Towel art is insignificant but just a sign of not going beyond expectation to make passengers feel special. The perceived amenities like special dining ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

