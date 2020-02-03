After 16 months of shielding with very elderly family, this was a mental health break for me alone. Yes there were limitations and requirements, the PCR test in the morning was a challenge but if thats what it takes to have this time on a lovely ship, with a great cabin and so very very well looked after - happy to do so. Crew were amazing, couldnt do enough for you, nothing too much trouble. ...
Following an advertisement in the daily press we made a late booking just 3 days before departure. We sailed as Viking Virgins - around 100 of us in this category we were told, together with just over 200 previous Viking Explorers on board so the ship was barely a third full. Wonderful experience from start to finish. The care over our safety at a time when the delta Covid variant was in ...
We were delighted to see the UK residents only Welcome Back cruises released. Everything about it was wonderful.
We booked onto Viking Venus's second ever passenger voyage, which had her 'Godmother' Anne Diamond on board, and we loved it so much we went back and did it again on her 4th voyage. It was first class, Viking at its best. The crew were clearly delighted to be back, and loved being ...
Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about everything. The organisation/logistics efficiently well managed. Catering on board....great choice of restaurants/food and beverages and wonderful crew service at all times. The cabin ...
We have done several Viking cruIses before so we were expecting more,
The shore excursions were less than expected - even the extra cost ones were less than expected. The buses were full and uncomfortable. One couldn't even make it up the hill out of town and all the guide was worried about was if she was going to be back in time. The walk to the buses was long and over wet and slippery ...
Viking Star sailed to Norway above the Arctic Circle and gave us the opportunity to realize a dream and experience the northern lights. And we did see them--TWICE! We most enjoyed the optional excursion to visit the Sami people in their wilderness camp and go on a romantic reindeer sleigh ride underneath a full moon. We loved the Viking Star and the comfort of the Explorer's Lounge, the ...
This Viking Ocean Cruise was wonderful.
Every staff member was kind, helpful and caring. Our stateroom was excellent, great bedding, shower was large with glass doors, bathroom had heated floors, a great built in night light, plenty of outlets for plug ins and USB ports.
The food was excellent! We loved the Norwegian favorites served at lunch!
We enjoyed the included excursions. When we ...
To see the lights and to stay at the Igloo Hotel. However, everything was wonderful and we even said it would not matter if we did not see the lights because we were having such a good time. The inclusions of wine at lunch and dinner, free wifi, free laundry facilities, included excursions, and included specialty dining experiences are all a plus so that the cruisers are not "nickel-and-dimed" to ...
We booked the cruise for a chance to see the Northern Lights, and we were fortunate enough to see them on 3 occasions on various days; although not undulating and luminous as one would hope, they were still quite good.
Our cabin was comfortable and provided everything we needed. Steward service was outstanding.
The debarkation went well and without problems, although the airport did not open ...
This was our first booking with Viking Ocean Cruises, and really this was due to the fact that they were the only cruise company in Norway during February.
Having sailed with many 5/6 star operators including Regent, Oceania, Cunard (QG;s) we didn't have any raised expectations of what Viking would be like so as not to be disappointed - which we have been on our last Oceania cruises
In a nut ...