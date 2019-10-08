We had friends who went on this cruise in June 2021 and they strongly recommended it. We had never cruised on Viking before but loved that it was an all vaccinated guest and crew cruise. We were thrilled with the cruise and beauty of the ship and service. For our cruise there were only 402 guests and 454 crew. The service and friendliness of the crew was extraordinary.
We loved Bermuda and ...
Chose this itinerary as it included Bermuda We love to visit Bermuda for a couple of days but wouldn’t stay longer so this cruise seemed ideal. The itinerary was fine and all places as expected. We took advantage of the included trips at some of the ports and they were fine by us. We chose this ship hoping for something different as we have been disappointed in recent years with some of the ...