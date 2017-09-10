  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking Ocean Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Port in Livorno Italy. Not able to set foot there.
The 3 story atrium where entertainment played nightly.
From the Pompano Beach Club in Bermuda
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
221 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 221 Viking Ocean Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Too Much COVID Concerns to Enjoy the Cruise

Review for Viking Jupiter to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
BMWrdr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because it had an inviting itinerary, with enough new ports to allow for self touring. Started in Reykjavik Iceland. The moment we checked in there was an intensity about COVID. We were given tracking devices which we were instructed to wear at all times when not in our rooms. They went out of their way to avoid calling them tracking devices. Once on board we were informed that ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Wonderful ship and staff

Review for Viking Star to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
BBC2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to explore Rome, Barcelona, and points in between; this cruise afforded us the opportunity to travel safely and with few worries. The Viking Star was the cleanest ship imaginable, and our cabin was immaculate. Staff members Made and Maha kept it that way the entire cruise, and accommodated our few special requests. We enjoyed all restaurants and cuisine we tried -- World Cafe, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Time well spent!

Review for Viking Jupiter to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sue McKee
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because it allowed us to visit parts of Europe where we had not travelled before, namely Spain and Portugal. We experienced a high speed train ride from Madrid to Barcelona where we saw Gaudi's architecture including La Sagada Familia. It was crowded but amazing, In Cartegena.our shore excursion included visits to the Roman theatre and historical museums. Later shore ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Good cruise, but Viking Sun doesn't warrant a high rating.

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
coralfriend
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Western Mediterranean Cruise, 12 nights. Traveling solo. Rome to Lisbon Shore excursions were very good. Guides knew their subject matter. Viking Sun staff needs to recognize and treat solo passengers the same as other passengers. Except for one experience, dining staff were negligent and offhand to me as a solo passenger. At one dinner I was literally taken to the last table in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Going through the Strait of Gibraltar

Review for Viking Sky to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mycruiselog
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends were going. Like traveling by ship with all of the amenities. Disappointed that we were not able to see more of Barcelona. The docks were too far from the center of town. The ship was awesome. Viking really catered to the older adult. Food was fantastic. I am to 2 other cruises on the same size ship. We were docked at the downtown area and were able walk on and off the ship. I would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Dream Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Arizona Sun
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this cruise for Vikings reputation and our desire to explore the Western Mediterranean. From the moment we stepped on board we were treated with great curtesy and everyone was so helpful. Our cabin was well appointed and so comfortable with wonderful views. The entertainment was so enthusiastic and fun to watch. We looked forward to every opportunity to attend a performance. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Great destinations

Review for Viking Star to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Agravseth
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We loved the ambience of the ship - light Danish wood, great excursions, excellent service, great food ( esp. in the main dining area - awesome buffet)! Specialty dining rooms were ok but service not quite as top notch. We also liked the spa - good pools, hot, cold, and rippling, rooms were spacious as was bathroom. Loved heated floors. Washer/dryer facilities good too. The "included beers and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cruise was flawless, many issues with booking

Review for Viking Star to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Georgia5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary and reputation of the cruise line. Once we landed in Rome everything was flawless. However, dealing with Viking in the U.S. was very frustrating. We had originally booked a cruise to Cuba and cancelled it after they made several port changes. We wanted to use the "cancel for any reason" Viking insurance to cover some of the cost of this trip. It took 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Trade Routes of the Middle Ages

Review for Viking Star to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
z06vett
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have travel on many Viking Cruises both river and ocean. This was an itinerary that my wife and I thought was very interesting and it was that. Viking cruises gave always been exceptional in every way possible, room comfort, food , excursions and cultural entertainment. We have found that Viking has the comfort of their guests foremost in their operation and this was displayed by the change ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Another great Viking cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
z06vett
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have traveled on Viking Ocean cruises and Viking River cruises and they never cease to amaze us of how they can be so consistently well run. The cabins are always well maintained, spacious and comfortable. The onboard staff are terrific, they meet you once and they remember your name for the whole cruise and we even met some that remembered us from a previous cruise that remember our name. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Viking Ocean Ships
