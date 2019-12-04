Meals served late after 7:30 pm. and we were hungry before meals. No healthy food was available for snacks. Limited dinner menus with few vegetables. Even salads were just a few bites and a sprig of decoration. Husband said he had one decently prepared meal, that was just mediocre. Little to no entertainment. No fitness room or pool. Tiny cabin with uncomfortable bed. Guides sometimes great ...
Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many positive things about Viking we had high expectations. The first part of our trip the 3 day Prague extension was wonderful - viking host and guides along with nice hotel made for a ...
I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons.
Pros:
-The ship is well heated
-The rooms and showers are clean
-They will bend over backwards to accommodate you
-Some of the excursions are decent
-The staff is cordial and well-vetted
-The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing
-It is handicap ...
We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
This was our third Viking River cruise(Danube followed by China in 2012) which we booked to travel the Rhine at Christmas Markets time.The ship,cabins,excursion buses,guides,all met our expectations when compared to our previous Viking cruises but the food service was much below the level we had come to expect.
The lunch and dinner menus lacked variety,the soups mostly cream based seldom ...
We took the Paris to the Swiss Alps cruise in reverse from December 11-22, 2019 starting in Zurich. Viking has partnered with Marriott Hotels for accommodation pre- and post-cruise. The Hotel Renaissance is in the Technopark of low-rise buildings, but Tram #4 (blue) one block over runs to the old town. A day pass costs 8 Euro per person. Viking offered an orientation walk of the hotel area at 5:30 ...
We chose this itinerary mostly to see Paris, but the other ports were quite wonderful, too. This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and certainly caused inconvenience for everyone in France at that time. Despite it all, Paris was magnificent and Viking made the entire voyage as enjoyable and convenient as they could, ...
We chose this cruise for an opportunity to spend more time in Paris and for the excursions to Auvers-Sur-Oise and the D-Day sites. The transportation strike in Paris interfered with our extension there, but the cruise itself was wonderful. Viking handled the airport and ship transfers with perfection. The cabin and public spaces were beautiful as always, although we did find the bed rather ...
We thought we would try Viking because, let's face it, they have great marketing. It was very reasonably priced, but you really do get what you pay for. We are experienced travelers who have traveled on Uniworld and Windstar for years, so we are used to small ships, but the Viking ship was really disappointing.
There are no amenities on the ship. No spa, no gym, no Jacuzzi, no room service, ...
Chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets from Passau to Budapest with a 3 day pre cruise extension in Prague.
The extension in Prague was outstanding, a beautiful city especially during this time.
Viking offers ‘included tours’ in each stop. Some were walking tours others were bus tours so check to see which you sign up for. We used Viking Air service and were booked on Lufthansa. ...