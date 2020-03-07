  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Western Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.9
Average
11021 reviews

1-10 of 11,021 Western Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rlkleynen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Great ship and great staff

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Where2gonext?
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first ever cruise, and it exceeded our expectations, especially after reading so many peoples' bad reviews. I don't understand what people have to complain about? Every staff member that we talked to were so amazing, and wanting to make sure we were happy. The Whiskey Bar on Deck 6 had great service, and we got to know Joana and Jia the servers, and they always had a smile for us ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Worst cruise yet

Review for Norwegian Sun to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
QuickieGlenn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it was going to Key West & Cozumel, 2 places I wanted to revisit and leaving out of Canaveral meant I did not have the additional drive to Miami. We are platinum with NCL so we know what to expect Ship: Small which is OK but it is laid out very poorly, you have to go thru too many places to get where you are going Cabin: we had a handicapped accessible room ( ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

New Cruise at the Top of My List

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Liljo22
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I had been watching cruise pricing for a Spring Break cruise out of Galveston or NOLA for sometime. When NCL added the 3rd and 4th free perk the price dropped a ton and I pulled the trigger on the Getaway cruise for my family of four. We had done this itinerary before out of NOLA on the Dawn and loved it. We convinced another family to join us so it was a group of 8 on this trip. We all ended ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Fantastic cruise during the Covid crisis

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
lolajeff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the date and embarkation port. There was a long wait to board due to inspection of each passport. After that it was smooth and excellent sailing. On the second day the captain announced new policies due to the virus. All restaurant tables were cleared of everything, disposable paper menus were used, and everything was handed to diners by gloved servers. Crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

OKAY simply Okay

Review for Norwegian Sun to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mjl125
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise based on their itinerary and length totally forgetting this is the beginning of Spring break, more later.... We left Cape Canaveral on March 3 and returned March 8th. Our destinations were Key West Fl. and Cozumel MX. The ship was the Norwegian Sun. This ship is one of the smaller ships in service in the Florida Caribbean circuit, the Norwegian Sun was renovated last year ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Poor Layout

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
nfish
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Perfect

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jennae24
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!! The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive. I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Exceptional Staff/Service

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SiestaKeyGirl
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Western Caribbean on Other Cruise Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Getaway Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Western Caribbean
P&O Cruises Azura Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Western Caribbean
Silversea Cruises Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Western Caribbean
Silversea Cruises Silver Wind Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Western Caribbean
Statendam Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to the Western Caribbean
