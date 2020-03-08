  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Western Caribbean Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
29788 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 29,788 Western Caribbean Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Something for all...

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Oconnor
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience.. We were traveling ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
chelseasmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rlkleynen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Excellent ship and phenomenal entertainment staff

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rnweide
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Armonia and the Coronavirus

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Trekkie217
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC. We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \ We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

Subpar

Review for Carnival Legend to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
travelingbrowns
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I knew this was going to be an older ship, so I didn't expect a whole lot. I loved that it was not packed with guests because it only holds about 2300 guests. The decor was definitely dated and the food left a lot to be desired. The excursions however were fantastic. We booked an excursion for every port except Grand Cayman. The refrigerator in the state room did not cool the drinks enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Fantastic cruise during the Covid crisis

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
lolajeff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the date and embarkation port. There was a long wait to board due to inspection of each passport. After that it was smooth and excellent sailing. On the second day the captain announced new policies due to the virus. All restaurant tables were cleared of everything, disposable paper menus were used, and everything was handed to diners by gloved servers. Crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

Find a cruise

