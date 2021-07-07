Should You Pay for An Upcoming Cruise -- Or Cancel? We Examine The Choices

With cruise cancellations continuing to be extended further into 2021, it can be difficult to determine when cruising will truly resume.

For people with cruises booked through 2021 and into 2022, the big question dominating the Cruise Critic's message boards is whether you should pay in full for an upcoming cruise -- or cancel it entirely.

It's a topic with no easy answer, as the best course of action is largely determined by personal circumstances and comfort levels. Here are a few options you should consider before you make your decision.