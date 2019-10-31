Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean.
Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations.
The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
We sailed on the Sky from 11/10/19 - 11/17/19. The ship is beautiful and huge.
Cabin:
Our mini-suite was roomy (for a cruise cabin). There were several outlets (both US and Europe) so we didn't need our extension cord with extra outlets. There are also USB outlets in the lamps.The issue that we had with the cabin (E202) was that we could hear music. We were not sure if it was from the ...
My husband and I were on the 28-day Grand Mediterranean Adventure on the Sky Princess, the fourth in the line of Royal-Class Princess Ships. The cruise was early of the inaugural season, and it wasn’t without some bumps, but overall, we believe the Sky Princess is a good ship that offers something for everyone.
Overview: The Sky Princess is an exquisite addition to the Princess Cruise Line’s ...
The ship is new. We got a Norovirus alert the day before we got on. Yes hard to believe a new ship with Norovirus. The crew was diligent and worked hard so that by the time we completed the 14 day cruise everything was back to normal. Nonetheless it still prevented us from doing the galley tour as part of the Chef's Table.
The staterooms are nicely appointed but with light colored carpet ...
This was a seven day mediterranean cruise I took with my two sisters. We chose this ship because we were limited to this specific week and there weren't that many choices for a seven day cruise in November, plus we were excited to be on a new ship, the Sky Princess had just launched a few weeks prior. Overall, we had a great time, the ship was new and clean, staff were helpful, excursions were ...
We sailed on the third cruise of Sky Princess, 7 days in the Med. This was our 19th Princess Cruise so we do have a basis of comparison.
I echo the sentiment of a previous reviewer about the inadequate elevators. The forward bank of elevators, outside of the Princess Theater, had only three of the four elevators in operation for the entire cruise. This is one of the busiest locations on the ...
This was our 3rd Cruise, two of which were only 7 days each.Our last one being with Princess in Alaska. We were happy then so tried them again.
This time it was 37 days at sea on the Sapphire Princess ship from Southampton to Singapore.
Before we booked we wondered if it was too long a cruise and also could we cope with the 6 days in a row at sea?
This cruise was AMAZING!! its itinerary ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary, which did not disappoint, especially both Petra in Aqaba and Herculaneum in Naples were amazing.
Sad to say the Sapphire Princess did ,the food served up was at best ordinary and at worst downright bad, bad veggies, rotton fruit. Menu repeated over and over with no regional menus associated with our port calls. Drinks were overpriced. The shows were ...
I cruised on the Sapphire to the Canary Islands this time last year. It was a great experience. The ship was then going onto Dubai and Singapore so I thought this year I’d do the London to Dubai leg through the Suez. It was considered 2 cruises- London to Rome where about half the boat got off and the Rome to Singapore although loads got off in Dubai.
I took the NEX bus from LHR T3 down to ...
This is where it goes a little off course---so to speak. Do to this being the first time the Sapphire did this route. Well the weather dictated the what, when and how the cruise would unfold. We wanted and did the cruise for 2 reasons: To see the Eiffel Tower ---weather made us bypass that port---the the Vatican---Oh guess what "closed" on our tour date.
That made our trip of a lifetime ...